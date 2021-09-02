Hurricane evacuees find temporary home at Lake End Park in Morgan City

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – Lake End Park, on Lake Palourde, in Morgan City is full of evacuees, in RV’s and campers, who were forced from their homes.

The park is operated by the city. There are 250 sites for RV and camper hook ups. Park management says they are at capacity. Evacuees from all over southeast Louisiana are there to get electricity and water.

“I went to my house this morning. My roof and stuff from other houses and things was all over the front yard,” said Steven Broussard, of Terrebonne Parish.

“We did well. We lost a majority of our shingles on our roof. We had a little water damage,” said Paul Duet, of Terrebonne Parish.

A group of people from the community came to the park to feed the evacuees on Thursday. They cooked a big pot of jambalaya.

“We’ve been hurt before. We’ve had hurricanes hit us. People never stop coming to help,” said Kellye Patterson, of Morgan City. “This is how we’re raised. This is what south Louisiana is about. You hear people say, ‘Why do you live there? Why would you want to stay in a place like that?’ It’s because of this. Because of people who are coming and sharing their stories, and teaching our kids. This is what you do. You help out your neighbor.”

Also, students from Central Catholic High School were at the park to help kids transition from evacuating from their homes. They made care packages for those kids so they can feel more comfortable.

“We didn’t get hit. We were supposed to get hit, but we didn’t,” said Central Catholic student Sofia Saleme. “That meant somewhere else was affected. We just need to help them get through this rough time, because one day that might be us.”