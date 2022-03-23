MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A taxi driver is under arrest after leading multiple branches of law enforcement officers on a chase that ended in Tennessee.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said a Huntsville Police officer tried to pull over an American Cab driver, Krystal Lynette Perkins, 35, for a traffic violation near Bob Wade Lane and Hwy 231 N.

Krystal Lynette Perkins (Photo: Madison County Jail)

Authorities say Perkins refused to stop, leading officers on a chase north into Meridianville, and eventually into the state of Tennessee.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office joined Huntsville Police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at the state line.

MCSO says Perkins hit one of the Lincoln County vehicles, lost control of the taxi and crashed into a ditch.

Perkins faces charges in Tennessee and Alabama, including evading arrest and multiple traffic violations.

No one was injured in the chase.

The sheriff’s office said Perkins was asked why she didn’t stop her reply to law enforcement was, “I just didn’t feel like stopping today.”

Authorities said Perkins is no longer employed with the taxi cab company.