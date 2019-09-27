Hunting Season prompts increased safety regulations in Atchafalaya Basin

During hunting season, the Atchafalaya Basin sees an increase of visitors. Without regulations, things can become very dangerous.

The St. Martin Sheriff’s Office is regulating the area. “In the morning, it’s a magical time. The animals, everything, are waking up and moving,” said Lieutenant Colonel Terry Guidry.

During the months of September through February, the basin get’s pretty busy.

“Right now, it’s hunting season. So there’s a lot of people coming back to their camps, brining their hunting gear and equipment. So, we’re kind of being proactive,” said Guidry.

Officers are enforcing safety measures. “If you call in a 9/11 and you’re in the basin we can pin your location within 50 feet,” he added.

Over the years, they’ve increased the number of signage to help people determine location and coordinates in case of an emergency and have set up gear to protect fishermen.

“Some, they fish blind. It’s a lot more work for them because they have to come out there, get there grabs and try to find their nets and pull them up,” said Guidry.

Fishermen have several hoop nets placed in the basin. The sheriff’s office has another set of eyes, cameras, to make sure their nets aren’t the catch of the day.

“Those guys come out here when it’s cold, it’s rainy. They still have to come out here. They make their living doing that,” said Guidry.

Stolen fishing nets, camp break-ins and border disputes are less common because of these protocols Guidry stated. They also initiated a volunteer camp program.

“We go from camp to camp and leave a leaflet there and ask people to identify themselves, give us a coordinate, their numbers if they want to participate. If something happens at their camp and we see something out of place then we can call them and let them know and do what we need to do, he added.

Deputies are out on boat and foot, making sure people are staying safe while enjoying Louisiana’s Wildlife and Fisheries.

The Sheriff’s Office is also conducting hunter safety courses October 19th and 20th. Those interested can receive a State Hunter Education Certificate.

For more details visit, http://www.stmartinsheriff.org/