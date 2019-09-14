Hunters for the Hungry to collect donations Sunday around Acadiana

Hunters may begin donating deer and other meat to the Hunters for the Hungry program beginning Sunday, Sept. 15 at multiple locations around Acadiana.
Sportsmen and their families are invited to “Clean Out Your Freezers” and donate frozen processed game and fish to help provide meals to the impoverished in the community.
Donations will be collected at the following locations:
10:00 am- 1:00 pm Evangeline Parish 4-H Club- 230 Court Street, Ville Platte
10:00 am – 2:30 pm Ray Chevrolet- 716 W Summers Drive, Abbeville
10:00 am – 2:30 pm Community First Bank- 1101 E Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia
10:00 am – 2:30 pm Chop’s Specialty Meats- 1019 Albertson Pkwy, Broussard
10:00 am – 2:30 pm First Assembly of God- 3555 Verot School Road, Youngsville
10:00 am – 3:00 pm Giles Nissan Opelousas- 4383 I-49 Service Road, Opelousas
10:00 am – 3:00 pm MC Taxidermy- 3829 NW Evangeline Thruway, Carencro
10:00 am – 3:00 pm UL Cajun Field- 2351 W Congress Street, Lafayette
10:00 am – 3:00 pm Eunice Fire Station- 100 Park Avenue, Eunice