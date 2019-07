UPDATE: As of 10:30 p.m. the oak tree had been removed and the roadway has been re-opened.

ORIGINAL: A large oak tree fell on Main Street, late Tuesday evening, in Franklin partially taking down power poles and lines with it.

The fallen tree was uprooted from the sidewalk.

The Franklin Fire Department says there were no reports of injuries.

The 200 block of Main Street between Clark St and Morris St is now completely blocked and officials say traffic will be detoured until further notice.