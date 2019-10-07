How to get tickets to rally with President Donald Trump in Louisiana

President Donald Trump said in a Sunday tweet that he intends to visit Louisiana later this week to stump for the two Republican candidates who are attempting to unseat Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Trump’s rally is set to take place at 7 p.m. Friday at the James E. Sudduth Coliseum in Lake Charles.