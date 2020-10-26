How many COVID-19 cases have been found in school across Louisiana

There have been about 2,000 reported cases of COVID-19 at Louisiana schools, according to the state Department of Health’s reporting system.

The department produces a weekly report of cases self-reported by K-12 schools enrolled in the system, and schools are mandated to enroll and report after a Sept. 1 emergency order by State Health Officer Jimmy Guidry required schools to report “all known or suspected positive COVID-19 cases” among students and staff.

The Louisiana Department of Health uses that data to compile reports like this and a statewide dashboard of cases at colleges and universities.

In the seven-parish Acadiana region, there have been between 221 and 227 students, faculty or staff who have tested positive for the virus, according to the latest LDH report.

