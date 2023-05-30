We are in the grip of a summer pattern across Acadiana with the weather really not changing from day to day. High temperatures have been in the upper 80s to lower 90s each day, depending on the cloud cover present, with a few isolated storms each afternoon.

This same weather pattern looks to continue through Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Storms will be in the isolated range (20-30%) and highs will be in the 90-93 degree range.

By the weekend, however, we’ll finally start to see some changes. A disturbance in the Gulf, which is currently being monitored by the National Hurricane Center and has a low chance for tropical development, will push north. It looks to head towards Florida by the weekend, but at the very least, it could increase moisture across the region. A broad upper-level feature will sit overhead Saturday through Tuesday, as it gets cut off from the main flow. This will create atmospheric lift and instability, which along with moisture levels increasing, will lead to a healthy scattering of storms each day. Storm chances Saturday through Tuesday could be in the 40-60% range.