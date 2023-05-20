Hot temperatures are expected today with highs in the lower 90s. A few isolated storms could be possible during the late afternoon and early evening hours as a front works across the area. Behind this front, drier and cooler air will work southward.

Temperatures will hold in the mid-upper 80s Sunday and Monday with lower humidity. Morning starts will be in the mid-60s each day through the next week!

Another reinforcing front will move in by next Wednesday. This front will also give us a slight chance of storms Wednesday afternoon. Drier air will move into Acadiana behind this front as well. Next Thursday and Friday afternoon will be hot, with highs near 90, but morning starts will be in the mid-60s once again.

We’ll take any relief we can get this time of year!