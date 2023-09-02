Hot temperatures are expected today with highs in the mid-90s. Heat index values approaching 105 degrees later this afternoon. Storms will develop near the coast this morning, migrating northward during the afternoon hours. Overall, storm coverage will be about 40-50%.

An upper-level low will continue to spin overhead through tomorrow and Labor Day. This feature will keep rain chances in the forecast, with the highest rain chance coming on Monday at about 50-60%.

This upper-level low will get absorbed into a trough by the mid-parts of next week. In its wake, strong high pressure will build again across Texas. This will lead to the return of triple-digit heat by next weekend.

TROPICS

Tropics remain active with Gert and Katia developing across the open Atlantic, but neither of these storms poses a threat to land.