With the ridge of high pressure overhead, the heat will return for a few days across Acadiana. Highs today are expected to be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Heat index values of 105-110 degrees. A few, cooling, storms are expected later this afternoon with storm coverage of around 30-40%, mainly during the mid and late-afternoon hours.

A similar weather pattern will be in place tomorrow, but a front is expected to move through on Saturday. There are still some timing issues in the model guidance, with some moving the front in tomorrow night/Saturday morning, while others bring it through later on the day on Saturday. Either way storm chances look to be on the higher side Friday night and Saturday.

Behind this front, slightly cooler and drier air works in. Lows could be in the lower 70s on Sunday and Monday mornings. Readings in the mid-upper 60s could be seen as far south as central Louisiana!

Afternoons will still run out, however, with highs in the mid-90s through mid-next week. Another front could make a run at Acadiana next Wednesday.

TROPICS

Lee is now a hurricane as it continues its journey westward. Model guidance is pretty much unanimous developing a very powerful hurricane out of Lee as it moves north of the Caribbean islands by early next week. The National Hurricane Center is calling for a category four hurricane, but a category five is not out of the question.

A turn to the north is expected for Lee and hopefully, this very powerful hurricane will stay an Atlantic system, moving east of the east coast of the United States.