An upper-level piece of energy will swing into the area this afternoon, which will give us the chance for storms. Some of these storms could be strong-to-severe, more so over eastern areas of the state, containing large hail and gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted this area with a level 3 risk of severe weather today.

Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and hot temperatures, as highs climb into the mid-90s. Heat index values, when factoring in humidity levels, will be pushing the triple digits. Storm timing appears to be mid-to-late afternoon.

Through the weekend, rain chances will become more isolated. Expect a hot Saturday with highs in the 95-97 degree range and heat index values nearing 105 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure will begin to build next week, which will lead to even hotter temperatures. Highs could be in the 96-98 degree range with heat index values approaching dangerous levels. Rain chances are minimal each day.