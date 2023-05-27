Through the Memorial Day weekend, warm temperatures are expected as highs will reach the upper 80s each day. A few isolated showers will be possible, but shower chances will be 20% or less.

An upper-level low, currently sitting over the southeastern U.S., is giving us a steady dose of drier air from the north. This upper-level low, however, will begin to push away from us starting tomorrow and continuing through Memorial Day.

By next week, southwesterly flow will move back overhead, bringing more moisture back into the atmosphere. This will increase daily storm chances slightly, going from 20% to near 30%. Highs will reach the lower 90s each afternoon.