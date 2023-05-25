May has given us plenty of nice weather with several late-season fronts moving through the area. This nice weather pattern looks to continue through the weekend.

With an upper-level low to our east, a northeasterly flow will continue overhead. This will drive drier air into the area through tomorrow and Saturday. We’ll see cooler mornings for tomorrow morning and Saturday morning with overnight lows in the mid-upper 60s. Reversely, the dry air will lead to quickly rising temperatures with highs getting to near 90 degrees tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday–warming some 25 degrees off the morning lows.

The pattern will begin to change by the early and mid-parts of next week. The upper-level low, currently sitting over the eastern U.S., will lose its influence over our area. Southwesterly flow and an energetic pattern will come back into the region. Moisture levels will begin to increase on Sunday and Monday and continue to increase through Tuesday and Wednesday. With more atmospheric lift and higher moisture levels, afternoon storm chances will return. Storm chances of 10%-20% will be in the forecast for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday–while storm chances of 20-40% will be in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week.