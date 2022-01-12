Honoring Betty White through fundraiser for animals in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — In honor of the late Betty White, the Lafayette Animal Shelter is teaming up with a local non-profit to raise money for the animals.

The non-profit director says Betty White was one of the biggest animal rights activists in the world, and they are raising the funds in honor of her upcoming 100th birthday.

They’re calling it the “Thank You for Being a Friend” fundraiser.

“This is something we’ve been thinking about the last couple of days, about doing a fundraiser in the name of Betty White, who we all know was a huge animal lover. Her birthday and her celebration is coming up on January 17,” Patty Meehan, Director of the non-profit organization Friends of the Lafayette Animal Shelter, said.

Betty White, who passed away only a few weeks before her 100th birthday, inspired the fundraiser with her passion for helping animals.

The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Friends of the Lafayette Animal Shelter, or FLASH, are teaming up for the charity event.

Meehan says the money raised will go towards buying items for the animals at the shelter and creating community initiative programs.

“We have a brand new shelter here in Lafayette. It is amazing. It’s state of the art, but the numbers there are still too high. We have come a long way though, I’ll tell you what, from the days where the shelter was killing a lot of animals. It has flipped completely,” she said.

She says the “Thank You for Being a Friend” fundraiser donations will also help with providing food, vaccinations, and supplies for the animals.

“Any donation that anybody makes to us at all but definitely during this fundraiser, it’s going to go directly to helping animals in the Lafayette community,” Meehan added.

To donate, you can visit www.flashlafayette.org and click on the donate button.

Donations can also be mailed to FLASH, P.O. Box 51609, Lafayette, LA 70505.

For questions or for more information, you can email flashlafayette@gmail.com.