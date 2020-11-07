Homeowners should not pay contractors seeking payment for blue roof tarp installation

Blue tarps cover houses in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta, Saturday Oct. 10, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (FEMA) – Louisiana homeowners who receive a notice of payment owed for the installation of federally installed blue roof after Hurricanes Laura and Delta should not pay.

FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the Blue Roof Program, have been alerted by some homeowners that they are receiving letters demanding payment for the installation of a blue tarp, used to waterproof hurricane-damaged roofs. The contractor further threatens to place a lien against the owner’s home.

Survivors who receive this notice should not pay. The Blue Roof program is free. A subcontractor cannot demand payment or file a lien against a property of a survivor who received a blue tarp.

Homeowners who receive a letter requesting payment can forward it to the USACE call center: roe-callcenter@usace.army.mil.

For more information:

Visit https://blue-roof-online-signup-usace.hub.arcgis.com/

Call 888-766-3258

For information on Hurricane Laura, visit fema.gov/disaster/4559. For information on Hurricane Delta, visit fema.gov/disaster/4570. Or, follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.