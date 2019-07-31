Homeowner escapes boat engine explosion in Henderson

Late Tuesday night, a homeowner on Bernard Street in Henderson escaped from a powerboat fire that he and his nephew were working on.

Captain James Thibodeaux with the Henderson Fire Department said the homeowner was working on the boat that he uses for craw fishing and was not aware that it was leaking fuel.

The homeowner immediately exited the boat after hearing a loud pop from the inboard motor before it exploded, Thibodeaux said.

Fire crews arrived and were able to contain the flames.

No injuries were reported.