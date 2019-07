A man and woman were arrested in Houston after leading police on a high-speed chase Monday.

Speeds reached at least 100 miles per hour at one point during the chase. The suspects finally gave up when they ran into traffic.

Police searched the pick up truck and found about a million dollars in drugs.



10-kilos of methamphetamine were confiscated and along with some heroin.

