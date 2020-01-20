Video courtesy Eric Clark
UPDATE: A gunman opened fire in Honolulu on Sunday, killing two police officers, and set fire to a house he was in, starting a blaze that spread to several other houses, the authorities and witnesses said.
The Honolulu mayor’s office confirmed the two fatalities and on Twitter offered “deepest condolences to the family and friends of the two officers as well as the entire Honolulu Police Department.”
HONOLULU (KHON2) –The Honolulu Fire Department reports officers are injured in the Waikiki area on Hibiscus Drive.
UPDATE: A gunman opened fire in Honolulu on Sunday, killing two police officers, and set fire to a house he was in, starting a blaze that spread to several other houses, the authorities and witnesses said.
- Martin Luther King holiday parade rolls through Lafayette
- HFD: HPD Officers injured in Waikiki, house on fire
- Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office: Maurice woman charged with shooting husband in the back
- After cashing in on QB gambles, Niners, Chiefs in Super Bowl
- Mostert lifts 49ers to Super Bowl with 37-20 win vs Packers