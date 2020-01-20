HFD: HPD Officers injured in Waikiki, house on fire

Video courtesy Eric Clark

UPDATE: A gunman opened fire in Honolulu on Sunday, killing two police officers, and set fire to a house he was in, starting a blaze that spread to several other houses, the authorities and witnesses said.

The Honolulu mayor’s office confirmed the two fatalities and on Twitter offered “deepest condolences to the family and friends of the two officers as well as the entire Honolulu Police Department.”

HONOLULU (KHON2) –The Honolulu Fire Department reports officers are injured in the Waikiki area on Hibiscus Drive.

Courtesy Tony Pa

