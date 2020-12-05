Help put gifts under the Christmas tree for struggling families by volunteering with The Salvation Army

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — During the Christmas season, you’ll hear the sound of a bell walking into stores all across Acadiana.

It’s that sound that puts gifts under the Christmas tree for many families.

“We want to be able to provide that Christmas that the children may or might experience because of all that’s taking place around us,” Commanding Officer for The Salvation Army Thomas Johnson said.

He says the chunk of change you throw in the bucket every year goes a long way.

“Parents are having to choose, ‘Am I going to put food on the table or am I going to make sure that my kids have toys for Christmas?'” he added.

The Salvation Army’s red kettle program makes sure parents don’t have to choose, but this year, the need is greater than ever.

“We are noticing through our community kitchen, through our social services, and through our angel tree program where we help needy families for Christmas that those numbers have doubled, tripled in some areas where they are in a greater need and more families are requesting assistance,” Johnson told News Ten.

With more families in need, The Salvation Army needs more hands to help out and ring those bright, red bells.

“People are literally saying, ‘I see the red kettles out in the community. I hear about what the salvation army does. I cannot give financially, but I can give up my time,'” he said.

A few hours volunteering with The Salvation Army can make the world of difference to children waking up on Christmas day all over Acadiana.

“Give up your time because children are going to be rewarded through this. We are going to see our community come together through this, and it takes a team,” Johnson said.

To volunteer with The Salvation Army, call (337) 235-2407 and choose Option 2 to sign up.