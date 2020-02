BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) LSU QB Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and the National Championship this past season and is a legend in Baton Rouge forever.

At the Baton Rouge Zoo recently a baby giraffe was born, and it needed a new name.

So the zoo let people vote on the name for the giraffe, and everyone chose a name that honored the LSU quarterback.

On Friday, the zoo tweeted out that fans chose the name Burreaux for the giraffe.