Breaking News
Updated LDH data on COVID-19 cases in Louisiana
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Heavy Storms Likely Today, Flash Flooding Possible Through Thursday

News
Posted: / Updated:

Rain chances will increase quickly this Wednesday as widespread showers and storms are likely along with a low threat for severe weather in Acadiana. Rainfall could be heavy at times today and tonight. We think 2-4″ of rain will be likely across Acadiana, and a few areas may receive 5-6″ of rain in a short period of time.

I’m a little concerned with Thursday morning as short-range models show a band of rain setting up over central Acadiana for a few hours. Over the next 2 days, we may see 3-6″ inches of rain with isolated higher amounts. Flash flooding issues are possible, do not drive across flooded roadways.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar