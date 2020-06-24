Heavy Storms Likely Today, Flash Flooding Possible Through Thursday

Rain chances will increase quickly this Wednesday as widespread showers and storms are likely along with a low threat for severe weather in Acadiana. Rainfall could be heavy at times today and tonight. We think 2-4″ of rain will be likely across Acadiana, and a few areas may receive 5-6″ of rain in a short period of time.





I’m a little concerned with Thursday morning as short-range models show a band of rain setting up over central Acadiana for a few hours. Over the next 2 days, we may see 3-6″ inches of rain with isolated higher amounts. Flash flooding issues are possible, do not drive across flooded roadways.