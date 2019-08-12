UPDATE: Man shot his brother following domestic dispute,argument in Lafayette

UPDATE: One person was transported to a local hospital following a domestic dispute, and argument late Sunday evening that resulted in a shooting.

According to Corporal Bridgette Dugas, it happened in the 100 block of Radcliffe Drive when a man shot his brother.

Dugas said a suspect has been identified but so far no arrest have been made.

Other details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

ORIGINAL: There is a heavy police presence in the area of Radcliff Drive near Simcoe Street in Lafayette.

While the circumstances surrounding the investigation have not been released by Lafayette Police, several eyewitnesses tell KLFY that multiple police officers were seen running into a home on Radcliff Drive following a shots fired call.

Eyewitnesses tell KLFY that a woman and her two sons live in the home where there is a report of shots fired.

Lafayette Police have only confirmed that they are on scene, however no other information has been released.

We have a crew there and will provide an update as more details are released.