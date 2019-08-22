Live Now
Heavy police presence following multiple calls of vehicle crash with shots fired in Jeanerette

There is a heavy police presence near Greene and Kentucky Streets in Jeanerette following reports of a vehicle crash and shooting late Wednesday evening.

Marshal Furnis Martin said police responded to the crash and on arrival found that a large crowd had gathered at the intersection just after 9 p.m.

Martin said as police were investigating the crash, reports of shots fired began to come to light.

As a result, three persons of interest are being questioned regarding the exchange of gunfire.

This is breaking news. KLFY has a crew on scene and will provide updates when available.

