We’ve continued to see hot temperatures each afternoon. This afternoon was another day with highs in the upper 90s. A few isolated storms have popped up out there this afternoon, but rain chances have remained isolated.

By tomorrow, a disturbance will sneak into the area from the northeast, as the eastern edge of the high pressure erodes. This will lead to a greater scattering of storms tomorrow afternoon with rain coverage in the 40-50% range. Some of these storms could be strong containing frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and gusty winds.

Otherwise, hot temperatures will continue tomorrow with highs in the upper 90s and feels-like temperatures in the 102-108 degree range.

These hot temperatures will continue through the weekend with highs reaching the upper 90s each day. Of course, how hot we get each day will be very dependent on the amount of cloud cover and storm coverage we get each afternoon. Storms forming early in the day, or becoming more numerous on a given day, would cause a lower high temperature for that afternoon. I’ll keep storm chances at 30% Friday through Sunday.

By early next week, the ridge of high pressure will break down and work westward, opening up the door for a trough and more atmospheric energy to enter the area. A weak front will stall across the region Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, which will lead to healthy rain chances during that time period. Rain chances early next week will be in the 50-60% range each day.





SOUTHERN HEAT IS QUICKLY WARMING THE GULF…..The prolonged heat we’ve been seeing has had an effect on sea-surface temperatures across the northern and central Gulf. Of course, this is not something we want to see going into the heart of hurricane season. Sea-surface temperatures across the normal Gulf, near the Louisiana coast, are around 31-32 degrees Celsius, which is 2-4 degrees above normal for this time of year. Water temperatures will only get hotter as the heat continues across the area. The drier weather pattern has also had an effect as an influx of fresh water from heavy rainfall can also cool the shelf waters immediately near the coast. If this heat continues, very hot sea-surface temperatures across the northern Gulf will definitely be something to be concerned about heading more into this hurricane season.