Heat continues, cool front possible next week

The heat continues with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values in the 105-112 degree range. We saw these conditions today and those conditions will be likely tomorrow. Scattered storms will be possible again on Sunday.

Rain chances are expected to increase by the early parts of next week. A longwave trough will dip down into the central and eastern parts of the nation. This will lead to unsettled weather and help to drive a front into the area by Monday. This front will be a slow-mover, meandering across Acadiana through Monday, Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday–leading to widespread storms on those days. Some heavier rainfall could be possible.

There are still some questions as to how far south the front will plunge. The further south the front can move, the bigger dose of cooler and drier air we may receive for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

If the front can make some progress into the Gulf on Wednesday, morning starts Thursday and Friday could be in the upper 60s! Highs will most likely top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday–but lower humidity will make things feel much better! These August fronts are rare, so here’s to hoping the long-range model guidance is correct in showing the front moving all the way through Acadiana!