Today may be one of the hottest day since, well yesterday, as highs are expected to be near 105-106 degrees.

The good news is we’ve seen a few storms out there trying to develop. The bad news is these storms are quickly getting squashed by the dominating high pressure aloft. It’s been very hard for these storms to survive long enough to give a good portion of the area beneficial rainfall. However, it appears storms may finally win the battle, if not this weekend, heading into next week.

The extreme heat will continue through the weekend with highs in the 102-105 degree range, but afternoon storm chances will hold steady, if not increase. Rain chances could be 20-30% on both Saturday and Sunday. Thereafter, a more significant change could come in the form of a weak front moving in from the north. Both the European and GFS models agree on this solution. Models have pushed the timing up a bit, now moving the front through Monday afternoon/night. Hopefully, this gives more of the area meaningful rainfall, with rain coverage of around 40-50% and rainfall totals of around a half-inch.

The front works down to the south on Tuesday, clearing things out, and giving us mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be a tad lower, with highs favoring the mid-upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesday versus triple digits. Drier air could also come in behind the front, lowering moisture and heat index values Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.