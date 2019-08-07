Passe Partout – Better Brain Expo – On the Path to Healing

(CNN)The US Food and Drug Administration issued a warning on Thursday about possible risk of hacking for some diabetes patients' insulin pumps. Certain insulin pumps from Medtronic MiniMed have been recalled due to potential cybersecurity risks and it's recommended for people who use those insulin pumps to switch to different models, according to the FDA.

In its warning, the FDA noted that these devices pose the risk of someone nearby connecting wirelessly and then potentially hacking into the devices.Insulin pumps are small computerized devices that can deliver insulin therapy to diabetes patients in continuous doses or as a surge around mealtime to help them control blood glucose levels. According to the FDA, the hacker could possibly change the pump's settings to either over-deliver insulin to a patient, which could lead to low blood sugar, or to stop insulin delivery altogether, which could lead to high blood sugar and a life-threatening complication called diabetic ketoacidosis.In the United States, Medtronic has identified about 4,000 patients who are potentially using insulin pumps that are vulnerable to this issue and the company is working with distributor partners to identify additional patients potentially using these pumps, according to the FDA.