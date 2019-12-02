Live Now
Americans weigh more this decade than last, but fewer see themselves as overweight

(CNN) — Do you weigh more now than you did ten years ago? You’re not alone.

According to a new report, Americans self-reported they weigh more this decade than they did last decade. But fewer adults say they want to lose weight. That’s according to a just-released Gallup poll.

It found 28 percent of surveyed Americans weighed 200 pounds or more between 2010 and 2019. That’s a four-point jump from the previous decade. The Gallup poll points out the increase happened at the same time new fad diets promising quick results gained popularity.

However, fewer Americans now consider themselves overweight or obese.

According to the report, almost 40% of surveyed men and women are content with their current weight.

One way to look at the shift — it may reflect changing attitudes toward weight and body image. But experts say those heavier numbers on the scale are not good for one’s health.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a weight of 200 pounds can be considered overweight or even obese for the majority of Americans who are shorter than 6′ 4″. The CDC says excessive weight gain is tied to several leading causes of death, like heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and some cancers.

Experts recommend you eat healthier foods that have fewer calories instead of sacrificing food completely.

