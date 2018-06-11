Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Medical Breakthroughs
Acadiana Transportation
Live Stream
Local
Louisiana
National
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Radar
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Athlete of the Week
Nominate An Athlete Of The Week
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community & Contests
Apply to be a Guest
Community Calendar
Acadiana Eats
Best Of 90 Plus
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Lawn & Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Backyard BBQ Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
EEO Report
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Health
Innovations dealing with brain injuries
Coffee could help you burn fat, new study finds
Texas House approves penalties for ‘fertility fraud’ during artificial insemination
Pre-cut melon sold at Walmart, Target, Kroger recalled due to salmonella outbreak
Doctors raise the alarm about esports injuries
More Health Headlines
Baby cough syrup sold at Dollar General stores recalled for potential contamination
Habits to Develop Now to Protect Your Child’s Future Heart Health
Important Numbers You Should Know for Heart Health
The world needs a diet overhaul, expert panel says
Blood pressure drug recalled over potentially life-threatening label mix-up
Pfizer is recalling some children’s Advil
Juul, e-cigarette popular among teens, being investigated by FDA
Aspirin disappoints for avoiding first heart attack, stroke
Suicide prevention: Knowing the warning signs
New technology gives strengh to local teen living with muscular dystrophy
KLFY News 10