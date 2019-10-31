News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: October 31, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you head out the door:

Governor John Bel Edwards and his opponent Eddie Rispone will have the chance to convince voters to choose them on November 16 tonight during a gubernatorial debate. You can watch it on LPB.

Early voting for that runoff election begins Saturday, November 2, and continues through Saturday, November 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, November 3.

There is a thing below your feet you might want to worry about. Kids are being injured by a puss moth caterpillar. It's one of the most venomous caterpillars in the state, and it's found around oak trees right here in Acadiana.

Breaux Bridge just received over $5 million to restore the historic downtown bridge. 1.5 million of that money was granted by the DOTD. The rest is federal funds.

Actor and comedian John Witherspoon died suddenly at his home in California Tuesday. He is best known for his role in the "Friday" franchise.

The World Series heads to Game 7 tonight in Houston. If the Astros clinch, it will be their second championship in three years.

Scattered rain is likely today along with warmer and humid weather. Skies will be mostly cloudy as temps climb into the low 80's today. Scattered showers and storms are possible, especially later today. A few storms could be strong to severe.