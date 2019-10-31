LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:
Early voting for that runoff election begins Saturday, November 2, and continues through Saturday, November 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, November 3.
A hearing is set this morning in one of Brian Pope’s remaining two criminal trials. Pope, who was convicted a year ago of malfeasance in office, is appealing his sentence of one year in jail in that case.
Scattered rain is likely this morning as we turn cold and windy today. Skies will clear today as temps climb back into the low 50’s today. Scattered showers and storms are possible this morning before rain chances end this afternoon.
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: October 31, 2019
LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:
Abbeville45°F Overcast Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 21 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Crowley46°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 16 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Opelousas45°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 18 mph N
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Breaux Bridge46°F Broken Clouds Feels like °
- Wind
- mph
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
New Iberia46°F Overcast Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 24 mph N
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent