Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: October 29, 2019

Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Citizens in Crowley will head to the polls on November 16th. Included in their ballot are four renewal property taxes. One of which deals with the payments of salaries of the personnel of the fire and police departments in Crowley.

Early voting for the runoff election begins Saturday, November 2, and continues through Saturday, November 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily, excluding Sunday, November 3.

After some concerns about ambulance response time in Eunice, representatives with Acadian Ambulance, St. Landry EMS and MedExpress met with the mayor and officials from the city’s emergency response agencies to come up with a plan to push for the best possible efficiency in the city.

The Lafayette Parish School System is working to put together a special education advisory council. The deadline to apply is next week. Information on what the panel will do is on the school system’s website.

The New Iberia City Council decided to tear down nearly 14 blighted properties in the city. The council says they want to hear from residents and property owners about destroying these buildings at the next city council meeting.

It’s a cool morning across Acadiana with temps in the 50’s as small rain chances return today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high in the lower 70’s for the afternoon. Rain chances will be at 30%.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
68°F A few isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories