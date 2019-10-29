News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: October 29, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you head out the door:

Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning on Surrey Street. One man says he was involved in a fight with unknown men, when the men allegedly began shooting at him.

State Police were called to investigate a shooting incident involving a Lake Charles Police Officer. One man was arrested for driving his car into a police unit.

A 78-year-old woman has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for trying to kill her attorney. The attorney testified that she told him she would kill him then showed him a shotgun.

A weekend mass shooting at a Texas A&M commerce homecoming party has left two people dead and at least 14 others wounded.

One person was found dead during an investigation into a house fire in New Iberia Friday evening. The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

Piccadilly in the Oil Center closed it's door for the final time Sunday. Hundreds of customers flocked to the restaurant to enjoy one last meal.

Vice President Mike Pence will be in The Bayou State later today. He's heading to Baton Rouge to campaign for Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Eddie Rispone.

Homecoming week is underway for UL-Lafayette. Events continue today with their annual block party which starts at 10:00 a.m. this morning.

It's a cool morning across Acadiana with temps in the 50's. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid 70's for the afternoon. Rain chances will be at 0%.