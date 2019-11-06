Breaking News
Water system down in the entire city of Ville Platte
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: November 6, 2019

Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Eunice Police believe Monday afternoon’s shooting is gang related. Police Chief Randy Fontenot says all people believed to be involved in the shooting have been involved in prior shootings in the city. He’s asking anyone with information to come forward.

The LCG Council was introduced to an ordinance to give LCG employees a 5% pay raise. The ordinance will return to the council at a later date for a final vote.

The two candidates racing to become Lafayette’s next Mayor-President are on the campaign trail making their final pitch to voters. Today, we here from Carlee Alm-Labar ahead of the run-off election.

The runoff for Lafayette Mayor-President is on the ballot for the November 16 election. Josh Guillory is vying for the position and says his priorities include drainage, roads and traffic, public safety, both in law-enforcement and fire protection.

Last night the Iberia Parish Sheriff candidates held a forum to discuss their ideas for the city. The opponents focused on prioritizing unsolved cases and rehabilitation programs for those incarcerated.

The new Louis Armstrong International Airport terminal opens today in New Orleans. You will now access the airport from Veterans Boulevard.

It’s a cool morning across Acadiana with temps in the 50’s as we see more sunshine today. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 80°.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories