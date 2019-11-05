Live Now
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: November 5, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

Police in Eunice are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. It happened near Central Middle School. Investigators believe the shooting to be gang related.

A district judge will give Ian Howard more time to consider whether he wants to file a plea of guilty by reason of insanity. Howard is facing a first-degree murder in the shooting death of Lafayette Police Corporal Michael Middlebrook in October 2017.

Officers with the Port Barre Police Department have traded in their old service weapons for new, engraved Sig 9 millimeters.

One of the largest bank holding companies in the state, Iberiabank, is merging with First Horizon out of Memphis. The CEO’s of both corporations say the merger is expected to be final in the second quarter of next year.

President Donald Trump plans to attend a rally for Republican Gubernatorial Candidiate Eddie Rispone at the Monroe Civic Center tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m.

Early voting for the November runoff continues all this week. You can cast your votes daily until Saturday at your local registrar of voters office.

It’s a cool morning across Acadiana with temps in the 50’s as we see more clouds today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid 70’s. A few showers are possible in the western parts of the state.

