Kanye West’s Sunday Service coming to Baton Rouge on Friday

by: Rachael Thomas, WAFB

(Photo Source: anationevents.com)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Kanye West’s Sunday Service is bringing its gospel to Baton Rouge, and Kanye West will be in the city at the event, organizers say.

On Friday, Nov. 1, Bethany Church, located at 11107 Reiger Rd., will host Kanye’s journey through Christianity, backed by an 80-piece chorus and band ensemble. The performance has served as the muse for his latest album, Jesus is King. The event will be held on the grass lawn in front of the large crosses that can be seen from the interstate.

The service will be held at 6 p.m. at Bethany Church. Sunday Service has been touring the country since April after debuting at Coachella. Parking will be available at Bethany Church and Office Depot on Siegen Lane. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

“Brunchella,” which compliments the Sunday “church” gospel experience, will be held the same day at the church. Brunch will be provided by Boil and Roux Southern Kitchen for those who purchase tickets.

