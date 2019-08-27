Father speaks out after son and fiance’ killed in suspected drunk driving crash

A father is speaking out after his fiance’ and two-year-old son were killed over the weekend in a suspected drunk driving crash.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Kenneth Arceneaux is speaking out after his fiance’ and son were killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.

“He’s there with his eyes closed, face full of blood. He was gasping, breathing. I said son just hang in there baby, please. Hang in there for Daddy. Daddy’s here.”

Kenneth Arceneaux of Carencro is reliving a nightmare.

His two-year-old son Zane and 35-year-old fiance, Lacy Leger, were killed when a suspected drunk driver crossed the center line and hit their car with his pick-up truck.

It happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the I-49 South Service Road near Sunset.

Lacy was driving and they were only about five miles away from home.

He saw lights in the distance getting closer into their lane.

Lacy tried to swerve.

“It hit, I heard boom, I heard noise, I felt like I was whipping around. My eyes was closed when I opened my eyes, I seen my family just laying there not moving,” Arceneaux said.

Arceneaux walked away from the mangled car with only cuts and bruises.

Sixteen-year-old Nevaeh Leger was in the back seat of the car with the baby and she was seriously hurt. She is Lacy’s daughter.

Nevaeh’s father says she is at Lafayette General Medical Center, unconscious, fighting for her life.

“She’s in ICU. She has brain damage and it’s going to be a slow process. Very, very slow,” said Brandon Leger, fighting back tears.

Leger said his daughter also has a broken vertebrae, a broken jaw, and will have to have facial surgery this week.

State Police suspect the driver of the pick-up truck, Michael Shane Guidry, 48, of Carencro was drunk. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

State Police said it will be about two weeks before toxicology results come back. Arceneaux said he has nothing good to say to him.

“No, not really. Cause he took everything from me, everything. Everything I had is gone because of him,” Arceneaux said.

“Take innocent lives away from us over drinking,” Leger said. “And we’re the ones who have to suffer and look at our babies in the ICU or dead.”

State Police said Lacy and Nevaeh Leger, and Zane Arceneaux were all properly restrained. Zane was Kenneth Arceneaux’s only child.

He said Lacy had just turned 35 on Saturday.

Arceneaux said he lost his brother, Thomas, to a drunk driver in 2007.

Click here for more information of the family’s gofundme account.