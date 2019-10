A heartwarming update for you tonight on a story we first brought you last month.

Mylo, the dog from California who was found right here in Acadiana, is now back home with his family.

According to Ashlyn Broussard, the woman who found Mylo, a generous donation was made to help the fly him back to his home.

It is still unclear how Mylo traveled more than 2000 miles from California to Louisiana.