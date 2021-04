“Greetings from Levy Park” is taking place this Friday in Crowley.

The Debtors, an Indie Rock band from Lafayette, will take the GFLP stage on Friday, April 9th at 6 pm. Those of you that do plan on attending GFLP are asked to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and leave your ice chests at home.

More information on GFLP can be found by clicking here.

Listen to music from the Debtors by clicking here.