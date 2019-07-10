Gravy sold at Popeyes recalled

The FDA reports that a Minnesota company, Fairmont Foods Inc., is recalling over 35,000 pounds of ready-to-eat- pork and beef gravy products that are commonly used by Popeyes.

The recalled gravy products are listed to be contaminated with “extraneous materials” including clear pliable plastic.

The affected items are the 45-pound cases that contain nine 5-pound bags of “Popeyes Lousiana Kitchen Pork Tasso and Ground Beef Gravy.”

The bag product code is 1F0112 with a “use by” date of 05/02/20 and a time stamp ranging from 1615 to 0022.

These gravy products were shipped to Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant locations in Louisiana.

Thee are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions after consuming the product.