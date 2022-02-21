Jefferson Parish, La. (KLFY) -– State Police have arrested a Grand Isle man for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with two minors.

Police said they their investigation into 78-year-old Elgene Gary began last October based upon the accounts of the victims.

That investigation determined that Gary had molested both juveniles on separate dates, while at his residence in Grand Isle, police said.

Gary surrendered to authorities Monday at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center where he was booked on two counts of felony sexual battery.

He has no bond.

According to State Police, additional charges are possible as the case is active and ongoing.

The website for the Town of Grand Isle has Gary listed as a city councilman.

Police ask that if anyone has additional information on this case or has been the victim of sexual battery by Elgene Gary, to please contact the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit at 504-310-7011.