Governor John Bel Edwards issues statement on fatal plane crash in Lafayette

Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement following the tragedy today in Lafayette when a small plane with six on board crashed shortly after take off from the Lafayette Regional Airport.

Among the victims: Carley McCord, the daughter-in-law of Louisiana State University’s offensive coordinator, Steve Ensminger.

The plane’s pilot, 51-year-old Ian Biggs; 59-year-old Robert Vaughn Crisp II; 51-year-old Gretchen Vincent; and 15-year-old Michael Walker Vincent also died in the crash, the Lafayette Fire Department confirmed. 

Stephen Wade Berzas, 37, another passenger on the plane, was taken to a hospital where he is listed as being in critical condition. 

Three bystanders were also injured and transported to the hospital.

And two people who were in the U.S. Post Office near the crash also were treated for smoke inhalation, Fire Chief Robert Benoit said.

Governor Edwards sent out this tweet Saturday:

