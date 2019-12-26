Gifts donated for children in Acadiana just in time for Christmas

Due to the generosity of people in Acadiana, about 75 children woke up Christmas morning with a present to unwrap.

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice says, “For us to be able give back to these kids, every kid deserves a Christmas and believe that this is one way we can give back.”

Judice is grateful this holiday season for the people in Acadiana.

For the 4th annual toy drive and giveaway, State Farm partnered with Duson and Scott law enforcement to help ensure every child gets the Christmas they deserve.

Brian Schelesinger with State Farm explains, “We started partnering with Duson Police Department and Scott Police Department and its grown every year. We couldn’t be more excited with the size of the participation we’ve had from local businesses and also participants from just members of the community donating toys.”

Families filed into the Scott Police Department looking for that special present for the children.

Gifts were donated by residents in Acadiana and surrounding areas hoping to help out those in need this holiday season.

“We couldn’t be more blessed on this holiday. It’s all about the birth of Christ and this is just one of the ways we can celebrate it,” Judice adds.