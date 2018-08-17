Generic epipen approved

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved (Photo Credit: Rich Pedroncelli, AP)

The first generic version of Epipen was approved Thursday by the food and drug administration. This is an auto injector used for life-threatening. The pharmaceutical company that owns Epipen, acquire the right to market the product in 2007. The cost of the product went from nearly $100 to over $600 in 2006. After consumer outrage, a generic half price version of this device was offered by MYLAN a world class generic medication producer, when generic version hit the market they may be much cheaper than the name brand Epipen.