News

Generic epipen approved

Posted: Aug 17, 2018 05:55 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 17, 2018 11:10 AM CDT

The first generic version of Epipen was approved  Thursday by the food and drug administration. This is an auto injector used for life-threatening. The pharmaceutical company that owns Epipen, acquire the right to market the product in 2007. The cost of the product went from nearly $100 to over $600 in 2006. After consumer outrage, a generic half price version of this device was offered by MYLAN a world class generic medication producer, when generic version hit the market they may be much cheaper than the name brand Epipen. 

