18 year old Kentrelle Beasley, Jr. is charged with arson. He was a volunteer firefighter in Jeanerette.

Authorities say just after midnight on Saturday, July 4th, the fire department was called to put out a fire at a vacant house in the 100 block of Nolan Duchane. Jeanerette Fire Chief Sherri Landry says she got suspicious when Beasley came to the fire station to report the fire before the 911 call came in.