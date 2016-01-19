Garden Potatoes

Today on your lawn and garden we’re planting potatoes. Is it difficult? John says, no, but you need to know what to do.

You want to put your fertilizer in the soil, get it ready. You want to cut your potatoes, but you want to cut them like blocks. You want to have at least two eyes on there. Even if you plant them with the eyes down they’re still gonna go around and come up.

To speed up the healing process I put some lime on them on the areas that are cut, so they heal quicker which keeps them from rotting. You can also heal them naturally by leaving them out for a few days so they harden up around the edges and they’ll be fine.

Another fertilizer you can use is Ozmacote, which is safe and won’t burn the plants. That’s for if you don’t feel safe using a granulized fertilizer.

You potatoes should be ready in around three months. They grow quick. Off a ten pound bag, cut up, you can produce a hundred pounds.