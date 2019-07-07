Funeral details and final procession route announced for Coach Tony Robichaux

Monday will be an emotional day for friends, family and a community filled with well-wishers as funeral services for UL Lafayette baseball coach Anthony “Tony” Robichaux will take place at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Lafayette.

People from around Acadiana who are not able to make it to the funeral services, but who want to make sure they say their final goodbyes can do so when Robichaux’s hearse travels through Acadiana on its way to his final resting place in Crowley.

With visitation set for Monday at 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following, the Gessey-Ferguson Funeral Home made the following announcement:

The hearse carrying Robichaux will leave Our Lady of Fatima, head south on Johnston to Cajundome Blvd, Cajundome Blvd to Eraste Landry, Eraste Landry to Bertrand Dr., Bertrand Dr. to US Hwy 90 (Cameron St.) West on US. Hwy 90 to South Eastern Ave(LA Hwy 13) in Crowley, South Eastern Ave. to Lovell Rd., Lovell Rd to South Ave F. Destination: Woodlawn Cemetery, 2250 S. Ave F Crowley, LA 70526

The community is encouraged to wear Red!