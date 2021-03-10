Free smoke alarm systems available to help alert hearing impaired

The bed shaker alarm system, just acquired by the Lafayette Fire Department, is designed to alert a person who is deaf. It includes a strobe alert, a clock radio alert, and a vibrating disk.

“The bed shaker, once we test it, it will activate the sensor on the alarm clock, which in turn activates the bed shaker to wake you up at night, or whenever you are sleeping,” said Lafayette Fire Department Inspector Howard Babineaux.

On December 15th, 2020, a fire in the scott area claimed the life of a person who was deaf. Overall, there have been 5 fatal fires in the Lafayette area in the past three months.

“We had an unfortunate fatality,” said Alton Trahan, public information officer for LFD. “The individual was deaf. The home was damaged so much we couldn’t determine if there were any devices installed, but we know we didn’t install this specific device. We know these devices work.”

These special alarm systems were received through a $136,000 grant from FEMA. There are 200 units left, and they are free to anyone who needs one.

“Fire builds up quick. Smoke builds up quick. That’s why it’s important to have a smoke alarm. Anyone who has special needs. Doesn’t matter the age. If you are deaf or hard of hearing, this is for you, for the family, to make sure you’re safe,” said Trahan.