Free child seat inspections available statewide Sept. 21

The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force and University Medical Center New Orleans will offer free child car seat inspections statewide from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 21 in conjunction with National Seat Check Saturday and Child Passenger Safety Week.

Certified technicians will be available at specified locations to ensure that child safety seats are properly installed. They will also install safety seats that were donated to families in need with money raised by employees of Louisiana’s 147 SONIC Drive-In restaurants. Families requesting seats apply for the donation program in advance.

Seat Check Saturday takes place on Sept. 21 at the following locations:

Baton Rouge

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Baton Rouge Police Department

9000 Airline Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Kenner

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Divine Mercy Church

4337 Sal Lentini Parkway

Kenner, LA 70065

Gray/Houma

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Rouse’s Supermarket

5818 W. Main St.

Houma, LA 70360

Lake Charles

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Southwest Beverage Co.

3860 Broad St.

Lake Charles, LA 70615

Alexandria

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Rapides Regional Medical Center

211 Fourth St.

Alexandria, LA 71301

Monroe

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Banner Ford

6300 Frontage Road

Monroe, LA 71202

Bossier City

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sheriff’s Safety Town

8910 Jewella Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71118

Lafayette

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Cajun Harley Davidson

724 I-10 South Frontage Rd.

Scott, LA 70583

Northshore

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Walmart

880 N. Highway 190

Covington, LA 70433

About the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force

The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force is a network of certified child passenger safety technicians who work to correct the installation of child restraints, encourage child safety seat and seat belt usage in motor vehicles, and provide resources to technicians and the community to reduce injuries and deaths from motor vehicle crashes. The LPSTF is an injury prevention special interest group run by the University Medical Center New Orleans Trauma Program.

About University Medical Center

University Medical Center New Orleans is the academic medical center of LCMC Health, a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit health system. It is home to the region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center, which leads the industry in trauma education, research and prevention.

About SONIC

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,600 restaurants. Sonic is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SonicDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.