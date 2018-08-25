Four people arrested, accused of burning home down for insurance money

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LIVINGSTON PARISH- - Four people were arrested and are accused of trying to burn down a home in for insurance money.

State Fire Marshals say in July of 2016m firefighters began their investigation into the origin of a fire in Walker

The home was occupied and belonged to Jerry Avants, Sr.; he was out of town at the time.

The investigation revealed that Avants and three other people conspired to burn down Avants' home to collect insurance money from it.

Avants was booked one count of arson with the intent to defraud.

Adrian Lee Everett was booked on one count each of simple arson and arson with the intent to defraud.

Tammy Bankston Everett was booked on one count of criminal conspiracy to commit simple arson.

Herman Severio was booked on one count each of arson with the intent to defraud and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

