Four arrested on narcotics charges in Vermilion Parish

Darrell Menard

According to Drew David, the Public Information Officer for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Department, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made several arrests for narcotics-related offenses within the parish in the past two weeks.

  • Darrell Menard, was arrested on Nov. 19 in Erath for Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • John Gary Hebert II was arrested on Nov. 19 in Erath for Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Frances Suire was arrested on Dec. 2 in Kaplan for Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (Marijuana) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Kaleb Daugereau, was arrested on Dec. 2 in Abbeville for Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (Synthetic Marijuana), Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine), Possession of Schedule IV (Alprazolam), Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana), and Possession of a Legend Drug.

Sheriff Couvillon gave his thanks to the Mayors and councils of Abbeville, Gueydan, and Erath, along with their Chiefs of Police, for their support of the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force.

Couvillon also applauded the citizens of Vermilion Parish for their awareness and assistance in helping the Task Force in fighting the war on illegal drugs.

He encourages all citizens with information in regards to illegal drug activities to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit.

You can reach them at 337-740-4501 or anonymously by e-mail at taskforce@vpso.net

The sheriff says if you e-mail, your e-mail address will be held in the “strictest of confidence” and replied to in a very timely manner.

